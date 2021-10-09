WATCH: Woman says snake jumped into her home when she went to check on noise at her front door

Ashlye Robinson, who lives in the Houston area, says she was checking on squawking bird when the snake 'jumped' in.

FRESNO, Texas — Ashlye Robinson recently sent a wild video into KHOU 11 that shows her encounter with a snake at her Fresno home.

Robinson explains she kept hearing a bird squawking at her front door, and when she opened it, a snake fell in.

She says she thought the bird was making noise because her puppy was harassing it, but that wasn't the case.

"...no, it's not. A snake jumped — literally jumped in my door when I opened it, and it scared me so bad that I jumped back and closed the door," she says.

The video shows the snake, later realized to be a harmless rat snake, curled up in a corner near the door, next to a broom.

Robinson says she was able to get the snake back outdoors on her own using a broom, which the snake tried to attack. She then called in a cruelty-free animal expert to remove the animal from her property.