Woman earns title of 'Possum Queen' after rescuing critter from East Texas bar

A woman is being called “wife material” after the way she helped a confused possum out of a bar at closing time.

Example video title will go here for this video

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Have you ever heard the saying, “Grab the bull by the horns?” What about “Grab the possum by the tail?” No? Well, all of East Texas may be saying it after this.

One woman is being called a “bad a$%” and “wife material” and has earned the title of “Possum Queen” after she spotted a stray possum in Banita Creek Hall, a country music venue in Nacogdoches, and did what any true Texas hottie would do: pick it up by its tail and put it out.

The venue tweeted a video of the woman with the caption, “Not all heroes wear capes sometimes they’re a southern bell who obviously aren’t afraid of anything. Needless to say, your next rounds are on us. We can’t blame our LITTLE critter friends for wanting to have a little fun at closing time too."

In the video, the woman, who we learned after a little social media investigation is Jessica White, seemed to not be at all phased by the fat, fluffy critter. Dressed in a yellow tank, worn blue jean shorts, and of course, cowboy boots, she walked through the place, possum in hand, like it’s something she’s done many times before.

Onlookers were shocked, one saying, “Holy Moly!” Another saying, “You’re a bad a%#!” Another person asked her to stop and take a picture and like a southern belle, she obliged.

“Hurry, he’s kinda heavy,” White said as she posed.

The responses to the tweet are also entertaining.

“Only in Nac!” @CoachCSFA responded

"Kinda think I’m in love," @trc6111 tweeted.

Not all heroes wear capes 🦸‍♀️ sometimes they’re a southern bell who obviously aren’t afraid of anything 😝 needless to say your next rounds are on us 😉



We can’t blame our LITTLE critter friends for wanting to have a little fun at closing time too 🐾 🍻 #BanitaCreekHall… pic.twitter.com/MQlUyahNrk — Banita Creek Hall (@BanitaCrkHall) April 1, 2023

White said the not-so-little possum just needed help and she was happy to.

“He was safely set outside by the creek! Just a little confused but otherwise fine,” White said.