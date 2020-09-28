Watch the birth live in a YouTube stream provided by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An adorable baby giraffe was born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs on Monday, Sept. 28.

Bailey, an 8-year-old reticulated giraffe, went into labor Monday morning following a 15-month pregnancy.

Zoo staff said the first indication that labor was starting was the calf's two front hooves emerging from its mother. A short time later, the baby giraffe was welcomed into the world.

According to the zoo, Bailey will encourage the calf to stand up within a few hours after birth, which can sometimes look like she's nudging or kicking the baby.

Bailey was moved to a sand stall on August 29, the day zoo staff anticipated was the earliest Bailey could go into labor.

You can watch Bailey and her calf live from an indoor stall camera provided by the zoo:

Zoo records show that Bailey bred with bull, Khalid, on June 29, 2019. The zoo said giraffe pregnancies typically range between 14 and 16 months.

“Giraffe calves can be fragile, so we try to encourage people to be realistic about the risks while they enjoy the excitement of the hope we know giraffe calves bring to so many,” said Jason Bredahl, African Rift Valley animal care manager. “We’re optimistic that advances in medicine, like the availability of giraffe plasma and stem cell treatments, will help us navigate any medical needs the calf may have.”

Bailey was born at Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, in Omaha, Neb., in March 2012 and moved to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on a breeding recommendation in Sept. 2016, the zoo said. This was her first calf.

With the addition of Bailey's calf, there are currently 17 reticulated giraffes in the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo herd, according to the zoo.