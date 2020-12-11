Walmart launches pet insurance program as animal adoptions soar during COVID-19 pandemic

Walmart is offering pet insurance through Petplan and using Rover to connect people with pet sitters and dog walkers.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Pet owners can now turn to Walmart for insurance and a way to find sitters and dog walkers for their four-legged friends.

Walmart announced Thursday that it would be selling pet insurance from Petplan and use Rover to connect customers to dog walkers and pet sitters. Customers can find the services on Walmart Pet Care, a new page on its website where a full range of animal products will also be offered.

“We’re on a mission to help families live better – and that goes for pets, too,” said Melody Richard, merchandising vice president, Pets. “Especially as adoption rates soar as a result of the pandemic and more people become pet owners, this was the perfect time to launch expanded services in Walmart Pet Care for our customers. As the most shopped omnichannel retailer for pet products, our new pet care services and support offer our customers trusted, convenient services that provide the exceptional care their pets deserve."

Walmart Pet Care comes at a time during the pandemic pet boom, which has seen many families adopt new dogs, cats and other critters while people spend more time at home.

Walmart customers can save up to 10% on Petplan's policies and can sign-up for an insurance plan that provides coverage for veterinary fees due to accident, injury or illness, including chronic and hereditary conditions.

Walmart Pet Care includes Walmart PetRx, in-store and online pharmacy services introduced by Walmart in 2019, which allow customers to fill pet prescriptions.