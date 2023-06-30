Video: Massive hammerhead shark stalks paddleboarder in Florida

The shark incident happened during a fundraising event where people paddleboard for about 75 miles from the Bahamas to Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLORIDA, USA — Please go stick to the rivers and lakes that you're used to.

That's the message from a paddleboarder in Florida after she came fin to fin with a massive hammerhead shark while racing during a fundraising event.

The video captured on a cellphone shows the woman paddling toward the boat while her husband calmly directs her in. You can see the shark's fin stick out of the water several times as she approaches.

After she was safely on the boat, the group called out to another paddleboarder to warn him as it approached his board. The shark eventually swam away as the team finished the event.

The incident happened Sunday during a fundraising event where people paddleboard for about 75 miles from the Bahamas to Florida.