HOUSTON — A young bald eagle that fell out of her nest last week in Webster is continuing to improve at the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas.

The baby eagle’s fall was captured by Paul Smith on a well-known nest camera.

The eagle, named Wrangler by the Wildlife Center's staff, appeared to be struggling to fly before it fell -- or was pushed -- by another juvenile eagle.

It hit a piece of metal flashing on the way down.

A Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden rushed Wrangler to the Wildlife Center for emergency treatment.

The Wildlife Center’s Chief Veterinarian Dr. Dev and Executive Director Sharon Schmalz were alerted ahead of time so they could prepare for the incoming patient. The eagle was sedated before x-rays that showed injuries in the back and hip area.

A week later, Wrangler is attempting short, successful flights in the Wildlife Center’s outdoor flight complex. She’s also standing for longer periods of time and starting to eat well.

"Wrangler needs lots of fish, so any fishers or market shoppers can bring large, whole, fresh or freshly frozen fish in individual plastic bags to @WildlifeRehab from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. any day," Houston SPCA tweeted. "Mullet is her favorite!"

Vets continue to treat her injuries with anti-inflammatory medication to help reduce inflammation.

“We’ll continue to monitor her carefully and hopefully we’ll get her back in the wild soon,” Schmalz said.

The Wildlife Center takes in 60 to 90 orphaned and injured wild animals each day. The higher intake number is mostly attributed to more people staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Schmalz.

If you’d like to donate funds to help cover the animals’ care, tap here.

