Have you ever heard of vampire deer? Here's what they look like

They doubled in size over the last month, but zookeepers are still watching them closely because they're still small enough for large birds to carry them away.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — It's a pretty low bar to surpass, but these might be the cutest vampires you've ever seen.

They're called vampire deer and they're being cared for at a zoo in the United Kingdom.

There are four of them and they're about 3 weeks old.

They got their name due to the set of sharp fangs that hang out of their mouth.

When they're born, they usually only weigh about 14 ounces.