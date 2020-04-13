Valley woman befriends roadrunner

Marcia Schuh and her husband consider "Mister" a part of the family.

PHOENIX — While millions of Americans are spending more time than usual at home due to stay-at-home orders, people are longing for connections.

A Valley woman and her family is sharing more about a unique connection with a roadrunner in the Valley that started long before social distancing.

Marcia Schuh calls him Mister and considers him a part of the family.

"It all began when my husband threw some [ground] meat to Mister and he didn't really like it," said Schuh. "We said, let's try some boneless chicken meat and he loved it."

Schuh said that decision three or four years ago was the beginning of a great friendship.

"He comes up to the house and if we don't see him, he comes up and throws himself on the door," said Schuh with a smile and laugh. "So when we hear him knocking, we open the door and he walks in."

Schuh said she heats up Mister's chicken in the microwave before serving him and once the microwave dings, he is ready to eat.

"My mom is Dr. Dolittle," said Gina Schuh, Marcia's daughter. "We've really grown to love Mister too. He's probably the favorite child," Gina added with a laugh.

Gina said Mister seems to know her parents from other humans. She said when she and other family members visit, Mister pays attention to make sure his humans are safe.

"It's incredible. Incredible," said Gina. "He will see [my parents] pull up in the driveway and he shows up in the back."

"If we drive through our housing area and say hi to him, he'll respond," said Marcia. "You know, he will look at us and if he sees us coming in he will come running so he can eat."

Mister has a new lady friend this spring who Marcia is also getting to know.

"One thing a lot of people don't realize is roadrunners are very talkative," said Gina. The girl is much more talkative."

Marcia said they make a clacking sound and she agrees the female clacks a lot more.