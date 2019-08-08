HOUSTON — Houston’s own The Suffers will headline the 14th annual Feast with the Beasts at the Houston Zoo on Nov. 1.

Attendees can eat, drink and jam out to some of the band’s biggest hits all while enjoying the animals at the zoo.

Guests can sample food and drinks from Houston’s hottest restaurants as well as exciting animal presentations throughout the zoo.

From feeding the giraffes and watching the lions enjoy a meaty treat to seeing the Komodo dragon eat an entire goat carcass, guests will experience animal encounters unlike any other at the zoo.

Stephanie Adams/Houston Zoo

Then the event concludes with a performance by The Suffers on the H-E-B Stage.

Tickets go on sale to zoo members on Wed., Sept. 4, then to the general public on Fri., Sept. 6. General admission tickets are $109 for zoo members and $119 for non-zoo members. VIP tickets are set at $219. VIP guests gain early entry into the event, as well as exclusive access to the Bud Light VIP Lounge located at the H-E-B Lone Star Pavilion and Cypress Circle Café overlooking the Kathrine G. McGovern Texas Wetlands.

© Stephanie Adams, Houston Zoo

Stephanie Adams/Houston Zoo

This event will sell out, so fans should purchase their tickets early.

A portion of every event ticket will be donated to conservation efforts around the world.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend. Valid form of identification is required for admission. All ticket purchases are non-refundable. Feast with the Beasts presented by Bank of America will happen rain or shine.

For all the details for this year’s event, visit www.houstonzoo.org/feast.

