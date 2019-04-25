HOUSTON — Who could forget Gus?

He is the stray dog found with the horrific injuries on Houston's streets last summer.

He's made a full recovery and now has a forever home, but other animals just like Gus are not as lucky.

In this #HTownTails segment, KHOU 11's Lisa Hernandez explains how "The Life of Gus" hopes to educate children on how important it is to take care of animals and speak up if they see animals in need.

Purchase 'The Life of Gus' here: https://www.amazon.com/Life-Gus-Dog-Big-Head/dp/1480874191