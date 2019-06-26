HOUSTON — The Harris County Animal Shelter needs your help!

According to Facebook, the shelter is overcrowded due to owner surrenders and stray animals.

The shelter says they currently have 534 animals but can comfortably care for and house only 200.

Here’s how you can help:

ADOPT: The shelter is open for adoptions on weekdays from 1 to 5:30 p.m. and weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FOSTER: If you can foster an animal for 2 to 3 weeks, that helps free up kennel space at the shelter. The shelter will cover the medical care for foster animals and provide supplies if needed. If you are interested in fostering, email foster@phs.hctx.net or go to the shelter.

ANIMAL SURRENDERS: If you plan on surrendering your animal or if you have found a stray, you may want to consider letting the shelter vaccinate the animal and continue to hold the animal in your home for three to five days to maximize vaccine protection. During that time, look at Rehome a Pet for placing animals in a new home or bring the animal back to the shelter after the hold period to complete the surrender.

TAG or MICROCHIP YOUR PETS: More than half of the animals at the shelter are strays. Less than 10 percent have identification (tags or microchips) preventing the ability for the shelter to reunite lost pets with owners.

RESCUE: Approved rescues, please tag and immediately pick-up animals to make space.

The Harris County Animal Shelter is located at 612 Canino Road. If you have any questions, their number is 281-999-3191.

