Plenty of guesses after Texas park posts photo of mystery animal captured on video

The animal was captured on a camera at Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park.

HOUSTON — It’s a mystery caught on camera.

Officials with Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park posted a still image captured by one of their cameras along the trail and asked people to identify it.

“We're scratching our heads trying to identify this elusive creature," the park posted on Facebook Thursday. "Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise?”

The park promised to keep people updated as to what it might be. But there are some good guesses in the comments of their Facebook post.

“This is very clearly an American badger,” one person posted.

“Looks like two hogs moving in opposite directions and blur the image a bit,” guessed another.

“Looks like a large river otter to me,” someone else commented.

As soon as we have word back from the park, we’ll update this story!