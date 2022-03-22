Team members had to navigate through flood waters in the dark to rescue the animals and move them to a safe place.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Animals that were stuck at the PetSmart in Round Rock were rescued after Monday's tornadoes wrecked the business' roof and caused flooding.

Staff from Texas Humane Heroes, a no-kill adoption center, set out on a rescue mission for the animals.

One of the Texas Humane Heroes team members drove a van to the PetSmart and loaded up all of the dogs, all while navigating through the dark and flood waters.

The animals were safely relocated to the PetSmart in Cedar Park.

Roofs were also seen ripped away from houses on Thompson Trail and other neighborhoods in Round Rock.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said that there had been some "extreme structural damage" and "vehicle damage" observed. He said some city buildings had been damaged.

Banks said that shelters were located at Round Rock Express and Redbud Elementary School.

