HOUSTON — A teen was injured Sunday night after a pickup truck driver allegedly hit a horse the teen was riding in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened in the 3100 block of Hansom Road near Tomball Parkway. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the teen was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Deputies said the teen is expected to be OK, and the horse has an injured leg. They said the driver stayed at the scene.

