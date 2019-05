SUGAR LAND, Texas — Two Sugar Land homeowners got quite a surprise Friday morning when they woke up to an intruder in their backyard pool.

The suspect…a 4-year-old, 4-foot alligator.

Ajay Gayathri and his wife captured pictures of the gator taking a dip in the family pool, looking completely unbothered.

Gator found in backyard pool in Sugar Land

Ajay Gayathri

Gator caught in backyard pool in Sugar Land

Ajay Gayathri

Animal control quickly came to the home to remove and relocate the gator.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: