Sugar Land Animal Services may have to stop taking pets in due to overcrowding at shelter

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land Animal Services is warning that it may have to stop taking in pets because its shelter is already over capacity.

As of Wednesday, the shelter said it was housing 53 dogs and 73 cats but is only designed for 31 dogs and 52 cats.

"We need the public's help to foster and adopt one of the many animals that we have available," Special Projects Director Jennifer Brown said. "We have animals in every space we have available."

The shelter said despite working with non-profits and other shelters in the region to help adopt out and house pets, the number of pets being dropped off is still overwhelming.

