Stray service dog found at west Houston park

A stray service dog, still wearing its vest, was found at George Bush Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Nearly 320 dogs currently call the Harris County Pets resource center home. One of them has a unique story.

A service dog who was found at George Bush Park and whose name is not known is looking for an owner that might really need her back.

"The excitement in her tells me that someone has been playing with this animal," Dr. Max Vigilant said.

The 2-year-old German Shepard is playful and her skills with a tennis ball are pretty solid, too. Her condition surprised those who got to know her in the days since she was found.

"This is a sweet, loving adoptable homey dog," Vigilant, Interim Director of Veterinary Public Health at Harris County Public Health, said. "You ask her to sit, she sits. You ask her to roll over, she does the same thing. Someone had this dog, we’re trying to locate that individual."

Vigilant said this particular service dog has no microchip, so finding her owner, who clearly took good care of her, is difficult.

"We have scanned that dog four times to find a microchip that would direct us to the owner," Vigilant said. "There is no microchip."

Harris County keeps strays for three days before putting them up for adoption. But in this case, they’re making an exception because this happy girl won’t be officially available for another two days, at the close of business on Wednesday.

If you would like to inquire about adopting her, or any other animal, you can reach out to the Harris County Pets Resource Center by calling 281-999-3191. They're located at 612 Canino Road and open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.