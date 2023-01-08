Why does Houston have a stray animal problem?

Climate and culture combine to make Houston home to homeless animals.

HOUSTON — Sadly, we are far too used to headlines reporting that Houston-area animal shelters are overcrowded.

Often animals from our area have to be shipped to other parts of the country to make room for all the animals brought in.

The head of the growth campaign said part of it is culture. She said some Texans see dogs as property and not a pet, so they are less likely to make sure their animals are spayed and neutered, and more likely to let them roam the streets.

One of the biggest problems could be our weather. The sad fact is up north harsh winters kill off many strays. Here in Houston, with only a few days below freezing, many of our furry friends survive.

The weather also allows them to breed year around. That helps explain why this area has an estimated 1 million stray animals.

There are things you can do to help.

You heard it before from the one and only Bob Barker, "Spay and neuter your pets," people. Also, tag or microchip your animals. As of this year, all pet owners in the city of Houston are required to microchip their animals. It is part of the city’s effort to fix the stray problem. If you have the space, consider fostering an animal. If not you, can always volunteer at an area shelter.