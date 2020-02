HOUSTON — A golden doodle that was inside a car stolen from an apartment complex last weekend has been found safe.

The owner's daughter said the car was found abandoned at a church in southwest Houston Thursday, several miles away from where it was stolen.

A family who lives next to the church found Frida and took her in. They saw the KHOU 11 News report about her on Monday and tracked down the owners.

The 2-year-old pooch is now back with her family.

