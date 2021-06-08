Starving horses rescued in Waller County by Houston SPCA

Eight emaciated horse were removed from a property in Brookshire and brought back to Houston.

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Several starving horses were rescued from Waller County by the Houston SPCA Tuesday.

Two of them are ponies.

The eight emaciated horses were removed from a property in Brookshire and brought back to Houston.

They are all extremely thin with ribs poking out and serious hoof problems.

The horses will be nursed back to health by the SPCA’s veterinarians and cared for by experts with their equine and farm animal team.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office asked the Houston SPCA for help after discovering the animals weren’t receiving proper care.

It's not clear if the owner will face charges.

“Anyone who sees signs of cruelty or neglect should reach out immediately to us or law enforcement and not wait until animals are suffering like this terrible case,” said Adam Reynolds, Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator. “It can make a difference between life and death."

To report cruelty cases, call 713-869-SPCA or click here to file a report on online.

