Sloth pups at San Antonio Zoo get out of this world names

SAN ANTONIO — The names have been announced for the two baby sloths at the San Antonio Zoo and they are out of this world!

The zoo held a naming competition and the winning monikers are "Sol" and "Luna."

You can check out the zoo babies, Sol, which means sun and Luna, meaning moon, inside the John & Greli Less Butterfly Rainforest at San Antonio Zoo.

"Sol and Luna have really sparked the hearts of the community," said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. "We constantly strive to connect people with wildlife in meaningful ways, which makes the naming competition particularly special. We thank everyone for their support and invite you to visit Sol and Luna soon. Their home inside the John & Greli Less Butterfly Rainforest is truly spectacular!"

The zoo says that Linnaeus's two-fingered sloths are native to Central and South America and can sleep 15-20 hours daily. They move really slowly on the ground but are fabulous climbers. Their thick fur helps regulate body temperature with groves that allow algae to grow on their coat for camouflage. Their long sharp claws are perfect for their lifestyle up in the tree tops, allowing them to hang upside down for long periods of time.

The two babies join Yavari, a 29-year-old Linnaeus's two-fingered sloth, on the Animal Ambassador Team (AAT). The AAT team provides irreplaceable up-close experiences around the zoo and community. Through presentations and meet and greets, the AAT staff shares their animal care and education expertise, connecting and inspiring guests to secure a future for wildlife in Texas and worldwide.

Plan your visit to meet Sol and Luna and see why San Antonio Zoo was named the #2 zoo in the nation by Blooloop for the zoo's work in education, conservation and animal welfare.

