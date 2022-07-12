Cougar cubs at Houston Zoo carry on ring-guarding tradition for UH graduates

On Friday, all rings for the fall 2022 ring recipients will be placed in UH-themed boxes, which will be in the empty cougar habitat all day.

The brothers officially began their duties as representatives of UH by guarding two rings on Dec. 1.

In a video shared by the zoo, Shasta VII and Louie were curious about the ring boxes. Their keepers encouraged the exploration by hiding meatballs in the hay and climbing logs.

Zoo officials said the 11-week-old cubs remain behind the scenes as they finish quarantine and grow.

The cougar cubs were found alone in Washington state and moved to the Houston Zoo in early November.

The zoo was contacted by the Washington State Fish & Wildlife Services when a rancher found two orphaned male cubs on his property. At an estimated four weeks old when found in late October, it was unlikely the cubs would have survived on their own, zoo officials said.

Within days, the duo flew to the Lone Star State and are settling into life at the zoo.

Coog rings in Cougar habitat

