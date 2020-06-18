'Severely emaciated' dog rescued in north Houston; 3 others found dead

All four dogs were tied to trees on an abandoned property.

HOUSTON — "Sometimes we cry."

That's how a Facebook post began from Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen's Office began Thursday.

They were referring to a "severely emaciated" dog rescued from a north Houston property.

The Australian cattle dog and three dead dogs were found tethered to trees on an abandoned property in the 6400 block of FM 1960.

Houston SPCA is evaluating and treating the surviving dog.

If you ever suspect animal cruelty, abuse or abandonment, please call Precinct One's Animal Cruelty hotline at (832) 927-1659 or the Houston SPCA.