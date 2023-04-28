Good news! Stray service dog found at west Houston park reunited with owner

The German shepherd was still wearing a service vest when she was found at George Bush Park earlier this week.

HOUSTON — The service dog we told you about earlier this week is back home with her grateful owner.

Someone found the dog wearing a red service vest at George Bush Park a few days ago.

The German shepherd wasn't chipped so Harris County Pets put out a call for help finding the owner. They could tell the 2-year-old had been well-cared for.

"The excitement in her tells me that someone has been playing with this animal," Dr. Max Vigilant told us.

The playful dog knew commands and her skills with a tennis ball were pretty solid, too.

"This is a sweet, loving adoptable homey dog," Vigilant, Interim Director of Veterinary Public Health at Harris County Public Health, said. "You ask her to sit, she sits. You ask her to roll over, she does the same thing. Someone had this dog. We’re trying to locate that individual."

The owner showed up just in the nick of time Wednesday with medical records to prove the dog was theirs and got her chipped before taking her home.

Harris County keeps strays for three days before putting them up for adoption. In this case, they made an exception because she was a service dog and clearly belonged to someone.

If you would like to adopt an animal, there are plenty of others available at to the Harris County Pets Resource Center by calling 281-999-3191. They're located at 612 Canino Road and open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.