Houston Zoo releases sea turtles back into the wild

All four of the turtles are part of threatened or endangered species living in the Gulf of Mexico

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A group of sea turtles were released back into the wild Monday afternoon after weeks of being cared for by the Houston Zoo.

Three green turtles were sent swimming back in the Gulf of Mexico after they were found underweight and stunned by the cold earlier this year.

Another turtle was released in Christmas Bay, west of Galveston, after it was caught by a fisherman two weeks ago. The turtle had a hook through the bottom of its mouth that Houston Zoo staff removed and treated the wound.

All four of the turtles are part of threatened or endangered species living in the Gulf.

Sea turtles are threatened by plastic pollution, discarded fishing line or nets, vehicle traffic, the development of beaches and light pollution, zoo officials said.

But, the zoo noted, sea turtle populations are slowly recovering with the help of conservation efforts.

Houston Zoo releases sea turtles back into Gulf of Mexico 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna