How to spot sea turtle tracks on Texas beaches

If you see a sea turtle or their tracks, the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research at Texas A&M wants to hear from you.

HOUSTON — Sea Turtle nesting season runs from April to July, so it’s underway now. And according to the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research at Texas A&M, that means we'll have nests along the upper Texas coast.

That's why they want you to keep an eye out for sea turtle tracks, which they say can be tricky to spot.

According to the center, the tracks are about two feet wide and have an alternating pattern that resembles a comma. There are typically two sets of tracks, one going from the water to the dunes and then one going back to the water, though wind may change the tracks’ appearances.

In Texas, officials with Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research at Texas A&M say the endangered Kemp’s ridley is the primary nester, but there’s occasionally a Loggerhead and they typically nest early in the morning.

If you see any sea turtles, you’re asked to leave them alone and give them space, as crowds can cause them to ‘false crawl’ or head back to the water without nesting. And if you see them or their tracks, the center asks that you call them at 1-866-TURTLE-5.