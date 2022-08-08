How to make hundreds in extra cash by renting your yard to dogs

If you like dogs and want to make some extra money, then this is the job for you!

HOUSTON — If you like dogs and have a backyard, then here's a great new way to make money!

Sniffspot is one of the newest gig jobs for dog lovers that love furry friends and regular income.

The app was founded by David Adams after he and his wife struggled to find safe spaces where their dogs could run freely.

"Dogs in the modern world are living on a leash or in an apartment," David said. "It's not natural for dogs."

Neighbors can make a reservation in the app. The app will send a notification to the host, which gives them time to have everything set up prior to the reservation.

Hosts rent their yards to dog owners by the hour. Only you and your dog can enter during the time you book. Hosts set their prices, but most cost between $5 and $15 an hour.

Sniffspot is just another example of how you can make extra cash without having to drive or work a regular job.

If you're not a dog person, there are similar apps that let you rent out your driveway or garage to someone who needs space.

According to Bankrate, one-third of Americans now use side gigs for extra money. Adams said a host on Sniffspot can make hundreds of dollars a month.