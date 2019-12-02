HOUSTON — A rare bird found in Galveston a few days ago is being nursed back to health at the SPCA's Wildlife Center of Texas.

The young red-footed booby was full of parasites, very thin and too weak to fly when he was rescued.

These birds are pelagic, meaning they prefer to stay out on the open ocean and are rarely spotted near the shore.

“They feed themselves by plunge diving into schools of fish, or by catching flying fish in the air as they surface,” the Wildlife Center said.

There have only been 10 previous sightings of the boobies along the Texas coast.

The booby remains in guarded condition but Wildlife Center Director Sharon Schmalz Is optimistic he will recover.

Her team hopes to nurse the little fellow back to health so they can release him offshore.