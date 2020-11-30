More than 45,000 rainbow trout to be stocked at Houston-area waterways

TPWD will be stocking a total of 334,088 rainbow trout in Texas from Nov. 25 through the beginning of March.

HOUSTON — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for anglers of as the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department begins stocking thousands of rainbow trout in Houston-area ponds and lakes.

Houston-area ponds, lakes and rivers will be stocked with more than 45,000 trout at more than 30 locations.

For urban and suburban families in major cities, Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes offer some of the best opportunities to catch rainbow trout this winter.

TPWD manages 18 Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes statewide in most major urban centers, including Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

These lakes are stocked with rainbow trout every two weeks and offer plenty of amenities so that family members of all ages can enjoy a fun and relaxing day fishing and connecting in nature.

Families looking to spend a day or weekend exploring a Texas State Park can add fishing to their list of activities, as more than 15 state parks throughout the state will receive periodic stockings of rainbow trout this winter.

Many state parks offer excellent fishing amenities such as fishing piers and shoreline access, cleaning stations, and equipment rentals for tackle and kayaks or canoes. As a bonus, state parks are the only locations in Texas that anglers can fish for free without a fishing license.

Other stocking locations include dozens of local city and county managed park ponds, the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center casting pond, and several rivers including the Frio, South Llano and Guadalupe rivers and the Clear Fork of the Trinity River.

Rainbow trout can be caught on a variety of baits and lures. Depending on an angler’s experience level and interest, they can be caught using simple, light tackle or on hand-tied flies using a fly rod.

Other tips to consider when trout fishing include arriving early to stocking sites on stocking days, maintaining a safe and courteous distance from fellow anglers, keeping an array of baits and lures nearby and having ice available when harvesting trout to keep fish fresh.

Because rainbow trout are unable to survive in Texas after the winter, anglers are encouraged to keep up to their daily bag limit of five trout. Rainbow trout are an attractive, tasty fish found on many restaurant menus, and anglers can easily find recipes to prepare these fish online.

In Texas, children under 17 fish for free, but a fishing license with a freshwater fishing endorsement is required for adults in the family. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.

The statewide bag limit is five trout, except on parts of the Guadalupe River where special limits are in effect.

Stocking dates and locations are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Be sure to check the 2020-21 Trout Stocking Schedule online before you go fishing to confirm the stocking date, check fishing regulations and to find other winter trout stocking program angling tips.

2020-21 Trout Stocking Schedule for Southeast Texas

Harris County

Houston

Bane Park Lake

1,070 trout

1/15/2021

Eisenhower Park Pond

1,200 trout

1/12/2021

Kickerillo-Mischer

1,070 trout

1/15/2021

Mary Jo Peckham Park

3,160 trout

12/04/2020, 12/11/2020, 12/23/2020, 1/8/2021, 1/22/2021, 2/5/2021, 2/19/2021, 3/5/2021

Sheldon State Park Children's #1

700 trout

1/6/2021

Tom Bass III

5,000 trout

1/6/2021

Meyer Park Pond

1,070 trout

1/15/2021

Pasadena

Burke-Crenshaw Lake

2,400 trout

12/04/2020, 12/11/2020, 12/23/2020, 1/8/2021, 1/22/2021, 2/5/2021, 2/19/2021, 3/5/2021

Spring

Beaver Pond - Cypress Creek Park

2,000 trout

12/16/2020, 1/13/2021

Dennis Johnston Park

1,430 trout

1/15/2021

Hart Pundt Lake

1,430 trout

1/15/2021

Herman Little Pond

1,896 trout

12/04/2020, 12/11/2020, 12/23/2020, 1/8/2021, 1/22/2021, 2/5/2021, 2/19/2021, 3/5/2021

Tomball

Burroughs Park

1,430 trout

1/14/2021

Baytown

Evergreen Pond 2

500 trout

12/9/2020

Deer Park

Dow Park Pool

200 trout

1/29/2021

Fort Bend County

Missouri City

American Legion Park Pond

3,600 trout

12/17/2020, 1/20/2021, 2/18/2021

Blue Ridge Park Pond

700 trout

1/7/2021

Kitty Hollow Lake

1,000 trout

1/5/2021

Missouri City C.P.L.

1,896 trout

12/04/2020, 12/11/2020, 12/23/2020, 1/8/2021, 1/22/2021, 2/5/2021, 2/19/2021, 3/5/2021

Richmond

Jones Creek Ranch Park

1,000 trout

1/5/2021

Rosenberg

Bates Allen Park 2

1,000 trout

1/5/2021

Seabourne Creek Park

1,300 trout

2/14/2021

Sugar Land

Eldridge Park Pond

700 trout

1/20/2021

Kendleton

King Kennedy Memorial Park

1,000 trout

1/5/2021

Meadows Place

Mark McGrath Park Pond

1,100 trout

12/8/2020

Galveston County

Friendswood

Lake Friendswood

1,500 trout

2/4/2021

Texas City

Carver Park Lake

500 trout

1/27/2021

Brazoria County

West Columbia

First Capitol Park Pond

500 trout

12/9/2020

Pearland

Independence Retention Pond

728 trout

1/17/2021

Montgomery County

Conroe

Carl Barton Jr. Park Pond

2,625 trout

1/6/2021, 2/4/2021

Chambers County

Cove

Mont Belvieu City Park

1,500 trout

1/31/2021