Man arrested after baby husky thrown off Houston balcony

Office of Constable Alan Rosen, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Animal Cruelty Investigators arrested Dwight Hankins, 66, on felony animal torture charges after being caught on surveillance video throwing a puppy over the railing of his second-floor apartment. Surveillance showed the puppy falling onto the pavement unable to move. Hankins then walked back into his apartment, closed the door, and failed to render aid to the puppy. Our partner the Houston SPCA rescued and provided immediate medical care to the puppy. If you ever see an animal in distress or any other type of animal cruelty, please call our hotline at 832- 927-1659. #AnimalAbuse #PCT1Cares #HouNews