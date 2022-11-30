Baby husky suffers broken leg after being thrown off Houston balcony

The man who injured the dog could face animal cruelty charges which could lead to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

HOUSTON — An abandoned puppy that was thrown over a second-story balcony was rescued by the Houston SPCA Tuesday after a witness filed a cruelty report.

Fortunately, the baby husky only suffered a broken leg, but things could have been much worse after the SPCA said it fell 15 feet to the concrete below.

This was all captured on surveillance video and in the video you can hear the puppy crying in pain as you see the man who threw it walk back to his apartment, leaving the dog alone to suffer.

The SPCA said the puppy had a few other medical issues that needed to be treated and will remain in the care of the organization until it heals.

The man who threw the dog over the balcony could face animal cruelty charges which could lead to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

“Take note. There are animal lovers everywhere, especially in Houston, who are going to help us stop your violence against animals by capturing it on video and filing a report with us," said Adam Reynolds, chief of animal cruelty investigations for the Houston SPCA.