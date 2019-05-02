HOUSTON — A scared little puppy got stuck inside a car’s engine in the Greenspoint area Wednesday.
Thankfully, the car’s owner heard the puppy’s cries for help and called Houston SPCA.
They sent their 24-hour animal rescue ambulance to sedate the poor pup before a mechanic went to work getting it out.
After four hours, the puppy was pulled through the bottom of the vehicle and taken to Houston SPCA to be checked out by a veterinarian.
