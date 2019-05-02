HOUSTON — A scared little puppy got stuck inside a car’s engine in the Greenspoint area Wednesday.

Thankfully, the car’s owner heard the puppy’s cries for help and called Houston SPCA.

They sent their 24-hour animal rescue ambulance to sedate the poor pup before a mechanic went to work getting it out.

After four hours, the puppy was pulled through the bottom of the vehicle and taken to Houston SPCA to be checked out by a veterinarian.

RELATED: Team Ruff wins Animal Planet's 15th Puppy Bowl

RELATED: Puppies dumped on Highway 99 will soon be available for adoption

RELATED: 'Miracle Puppy' | Austin Animal Center treats dog dropped by a hawk

RELATED: 'I've never seen a dog who can love so much': New owners of rescued pup 'Janelle' give update