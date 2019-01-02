HOUSTON — The puppies found dumped near Highway 99 in Cypress Thursday are getting plenty of TLC at the Harris County Animal Shelter.

Employees are bottle-feeding the newborn puppies that haven't even opened their eyes yet.

They will be available for adoption later this month.

A good Samaritan called the shelter after seeing someone toss the puppies out of a car on Old Mueschke Road.

If investigators find the person who did it, they will be charged with animal cruelty.

If you witness animal abandonment, please file a cruelty report by calling 832-927-PAWS or visit 927PAWS.org. You’re encouraged to give video and photo documentation if possible.

