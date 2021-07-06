Possible distemper outbreak forces BARC to close to public for a week

The City Of Houston Animal Shelter said one dog has been diagnosed with distemper and several others have symptoms of the potentially deadly virus.

HOUSTON — An apparent distemper outbreak has forced BARC to close to the public through Monday, July 12.

In an email, the City of Houston Animal Shelter said they recently took in seven dogs that were exposed to and possibly infected with distemper.

They said one dog has been diagnosed with distemper and several others have symptoms of the potentially deadly virus. The dogs have been isolated until test results are available.

“Out of concern for the hundreds of healthy animals who come to BARC each week, as well as BARC’s spay and neuter and wellness clinic customers, BARC is taking immediate, preemptive measures to isolate the issue,” BARC Shelter Director Greg Damianoff said. “This will allow BARC to focus our resources on treating sick animals and prevent further spread within the shelter population.”

Distemper attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs, according to the American Veterinarian Medical Association.

The first symptoms are usually a discharge from the eyes, then fever, nasal discharge, coughing, lethargy, reduced appetite, and vomiting,” the AVMA says.

“As the virus attacks the nervous system, infected dogs develop circling behavior, head tilt, muscle twitches, convulsions with jaw chewing movements and salivation, seizures, and partial or complete paralysis,” according to the AVMA’s website. “The virus may also cause the footpads to thicken and harden, leading to its nickname ‘hard pad disease.’”

Distemper is often fatal, and dogs that survive usually have permanent, irreparable nervous system damage.

Anyone who has adopted dogs from BARC that show potential symptoms are encouraged to contact the shelter for free medical treatment. BARC will also refund adoptions fees and accept returned animals from those who are unable or unwilling to care for them.

Damianoff said no animals will be placed into the community until they are without symptoms or past the incubation period.

He said they also plan to conduct a deep cleaning of the shelter to reduce further contamination.

While closed to the public, BARC will continue to take in sick, injured or fading animals. BARC’s foster clinic will remain open, but services will be limited to drive-through only.

Animal control and bite case investigations will continue, and during the closure.