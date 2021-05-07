Jersey Village officer saw stolen pig several hours before it died, but didn’t report it

The officer spotted the pig in a parked car in a motel parking lot. The engine was running so he turned the car off and left, according to JVPD.

HOUSTON — An emotional support pig stolen from a family visiting from California was still alive when a Jersey Village police officer saw her early Thursday.

The officer saw the pig named Honey in the back of a running car parked at the Quality Inn at FM 290 and Jones Road, according to JVPD. He told the manager around 3:55 a.m. but there was no indication the car was stolen, so the officer turned off the engine and left.

Another officer said Honey was still alive and in the parked car when he saw it later around 5:20 p.m. He called Harris County Precinct 5 and they sent their livestock unit to pick it up. The pig died last night. A necropsy is being done to determine the cause of death.

Surveillance video showed the car carrying Honey pull into that Quality Inn at 8:17 a.m. on Wednesday, so the pig might have been left in the vehicle for more than 30 hours.

Mandy Oslin said she left Honey in the car when they arrived in Houston overnight Wednesday while she got her kids settled in their La Quinta hotel room on FM 1960 West. It was cool outside at the time. When Oslin went back to get her, the car was gone.

“We’re devastated for sure,” Oslin said Thursday. “She’s definitely more than just a pet.”

Oslin said they got Honey as an emotional support animal right after the pandemic started to help her daughters with their anxiety. The pig would alert Oslin if one of the kids was having a panic attack.

The suspect who was driving the family’s stolen rental car is described as approximately 6’ tall, 185 pounds, medium brown skin tone. He was wearing a black beanie, red t-shirt with white lettering, dark-colored shorts and black Nike shoes.