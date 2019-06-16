KILGORE, Texas — A social media post by the Kilgore Police Department has gone viral.

According to the KPD, an officer was dispatched to an after-hours animal control call in regards to an "aggressive pitbull."



The officer located the dog running along and thought he would be able to quickly capture it. So, the officer opened the back door to his patrol unit and tried to coax the dog into the caged backseat.

However, the dog said "not today" and jumped into the driver's seat of the vehicle. When the officer tried to get the dog out, it became aggressive and the officer closed the door to prevent injury to both the officer and the dog.

"The officer's car had been hijacked," said the KPD in their post. "This critter wasn't coming out (notice his lovely smile)."

He was now enjoying the air conditioning and the officer's beef jerky!

After hearing some strange radio traffic about this hijacking, KPD Chief Todd Hunter asked the officer some questions over the radio.

"Moments later, the officer texted me a picture of the situation, which I've included," Chief Hunter said. "I texted back that the dog didn't look happy. The officer texted with this statement, 'he ain't and neither am I.'"

The good news is an animal control officer arrived and safely took the dog into custody. The bad new is, no more beef jerky.

No injuries were reported, except for the officer's pride, according to Chief Hunter.

The dog was taken to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and given the name "Taco." The center says he's a very sweet dog and is asking anyone who is missing a large pitbull who loves beef jerky to contact them immediately at (903) 237-1290. They center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.





