Pet Pantry: Houston Humane Society will give out free pet food on #GivingTuesdayNow

The goal is to help struggling families keep their pets as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

HOUSTON — Times are tough for many Houston families and keeping food on the table can be a challenge. So can feeding their pets.

That's why The Houston Humane Society is planning another free drive-thru Pet Pantry on Tuesday, May 5.

The #GivingTuesdayNow event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Humane Society in the 14700 block of Almeda.

Families are required to stay in their car and fill out a form prior to obtaining the pet food. Volunteers and staff members wearing masks and gloves will take the previously bagged food to their cars to be put in their trunk.

“Even before COVID-19 we were seeing owners surrendering their animals in high numbers, often due to financial hardship," Houston Humane Society Executive Director Gary Poon said. "Our Pet Pantry, as well as our low-cost Animal Wellness Clinic, will help prevent owners from surrendering their animals to shelters or leaving them in the streets."

The Humane Society has already given out 82,450 pounds of pet food at other mobile Pet Pantries and they hope to reach their goal of 100,000 pounds on Tuesday.

If you'd like to help the Humane Society help hungry pets, you can donate here.

All proceeds go to provide pet food to the Houston community and surrounding areas to help mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19.