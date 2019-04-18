PEARLAND, Texas — A “yes” for Proposition D could help Pearland Animal Shelter could reach “no kill” status.

The current shelter at 2002 Old Alvin Road was built in 1997. At the time, there were roughly 30,000 people living in the City of Pearland. Now, the city has about 130,000 and countless more animals.

“The sanitary sewer just doesn’t work,” said Councilman Trent Perez. “It’s just not big enough.”

Early voting for the May 4 election starts next week. Voters will consider Proposition D, authorizing the $12.8 million bond authorization for a new 18,152 square feet building.

“The value of that $13 million dollars is not all construction,” said Perez. “It is for the entirety of the project but, it’s also for the design, the FFE which is basically the furniture and equipment that we need to put in there and money if we need to buy a property.”

The proposed facility would nearly double the current space for animals. It’s projected to have room for 72 kennels for cats and 90 for dogs.

“It’s estimated that new facility would carry us through 2032 in terms of growth in the community population as well as the pets that come along with that,” said City of Pearland Spokesperson, Joshua Lee.

If approved, the shelter wouldn’t be labeled a “no kill” facility; however, if the city had the proposed shelter last year they would have released 90 percent of all adoptable pets alive. By city definition, it would be considered in “no kill” status.

