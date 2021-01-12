Baytown couple shocked when they spot otter while fishing

“I'm a nature guy. I like to experience animals, especially in suburban areas, cities and so on. I like to see animals coming back around,” Mohammad Ghani said.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A husband and wife out for some late night fishing in Baytown got quite the surprise as they walked down to the Buddy McBride Boat Ramp off Highway 146.

They saw what they thought was a cat up on the kayak launch. But as they got closer, it was clear it was too big to be a cat and was actually an otter snacking on a chunk of fish.

“I'm a nature guy. I like to experience animals, especially in suburban areas, cities and so on. I like to see animals coming back around,” Mohammad Ghani said.

Ghani says he's seen lots of alligators around there and even a bobcat once.

After he posted the video on Facebook, a lot of others chimed in that they’ve seen otters around there, too.

This is the second time an otter has made headlines in the Greater Houston area this year.