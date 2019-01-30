There’s a baby boom happening at the Houston Zoo. Officials said the park just welcomed two new little lemur babies!

On Jan. 21, a Cairrean mom gave birth to a tiny (and we mean TINY) baby ring-tailed lemur. The baby weighed an estimated three ounces at birth!

Officials said the unnamed baby will cling to the mom’s chest for a couple weeks before moving to her back and then will stay clinging until he or she is several weeks old.

On Dec. 23, a male Coquerel’s sifaka baby was born to mom Zenobia. He has been named Dionysius by the primate keepers and is becoming increasingly more confident venturing away from his mother’s back.

Guests to the Houston Zoo can see ring-tailed lemurs and Coquerel’s sifaka in Wortham World of Primates in the center of the zoo.