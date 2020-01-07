WE HAVE THE BEST NEWS!!! Odessa - our longest resident - is taking her #freedomride! Odessa came into the shelter on 4/8/19, and was in shelter for almost a whole year before being fostered. Today she was rescued! Thank you to Black Dog Rescue of B.C. for rescuing her. Odessa already has an adopter waiting for her in Canada who can’t wait to meet her - she even has a room all set up and waiting on her. Thank you to everyone who believed in this sweet girl! We’re so happy she’s found her furever home. 💕 #happytail