FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Here's the feel-good story of the week: a pup who has lived at the Fort Bend County Pets / Animal Services shelter and in foster care for about a year is finally going to her 'fur ever' home.
The shelter says Odessa came to the shelter on April 8, 2019 and was there for nearly a year before a foster took her in.
Now, she has been rescued!
"Odessa already has an adopter waiting for her in Canada who can’t wait to meet her - she even has a room all set up and waiting on her.
WE HAVE THE BEST NEWS!!! Odessa - our longest resident - is taking her #freedomride!
Today she was rescued! Thank you to Black Dog Rescue of B.C. for rescuing her.
Thank you to everyone who believed in this sweet girl! We're so happy she's found her furever home. 💕 #happytailPosted by Fort Bend County Pets - Fort Bend County Animal Services on Tuesday, June 30, 2020