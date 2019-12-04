HOUSTON — The NOAA has listed Gulf of Mexico Bryde's whales as 'endangered' under the Endangered Species Act.

The whales are at risk of extinction due to their small population size, restricted range, and several major threats.

Pronounced "Broo-dus," Bryde's whales are the only known resident baleen whales in the Gulf of Mexico.

They are considered one of the "great whales," or rorquals, a group that also includes blue whales and humpback whales.

Experts estimate less than 100 individuals are left in the population.