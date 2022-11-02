x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Meet Curious Claud: Orphaned bear adopted by Houston Zoo

The young black bear has been busy exploring his new home which includes several pools, a waterfall and places to climb.
Credit: Tom Hopwood / Houston Zoo
Claud is a 2-year-old orphaned black bear that came to Houston from Reno Nevada.

HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo has added a young black bear to its family and he will soon meet his new roomie. 

Claud is a 2-year-old orphaned black bear that came to Houston from Reno, Nevada. He was seen feeding near campsites there and that raised concerns.

"His comfort level to humans posed a risk to park people," the Houston Zoo explained. "The Nevada Department of Wildlife rescued Claud and asked the Houston Zoo if it could offer him a home."

Claud arrived seven weeks ago and has finished his quarantine. That means he'll be introduced to Belle, the zoo's 9-year-old black bear, in the near future. 

In the meantime, they said the bear appears to be happy in his new H-Town home.

Zoo guests can see Claud curiously exploring his new surroundings in the Hamill Foundation Black Bear exhibit, across from the lions. The area has access to pools, a waterfall and places to hide, dig and climb.

"Claud is very interested and engaged with all his new home offers, especially taking a splash in the pools in his habitat," the zoo said.

Photos: Zoo's newest bear

1 / 6
Tom Hopwood / Houston Zoo
The Houston Zoo has added a young black bear to its family and he will soon meet his new roomie. Claud was an orphaned bear rescued in Nevada.

The zoo said its paperless ticketing system helps save bears and other animals in the wild that depend on trees to live. 

"Guests can do their part to save wild bears by using recycled paper products. Bears need trees to live, and by using less paper or recycled-content paper products, fewer trees are cut down," the zoo said.

WATCH: Houston Zoo introduces new orangutan

WATCH: Meet the newest animals at the Houston Zoo

Related Articles

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Too many animals forcing shelter to euthanize more animals, BARC says

Before You Leave, Check This Out