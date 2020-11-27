Mattress Mack’s granddog named top toy dog at National Dog Show

Chester, an Affenpinscher, was a Christmas gift to Laura McIngvale Brown from her dad, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale in 2019.

A cute little dog with Houston ties won the judge’s hearts at the National Dog Show Thursday in Philadelphia.

Chester, an Affenpinscher, was named the top dog in the toy category.

A lot of people thought the sassy pup should have taken home the top prize, but Claire, an elegant Scottish deerhound, was named Best in Show.

Chester was a Christmas gift to Laura McIngvale Brown from her dad, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale in 2019.

“To say I’m an elated dog owner today is an understatement!” Brown tweeted. “This is such a huge accomplishment and honor and I am forever grateful.”

Chester was shown by Alfonso Escobedo and Ashlie Whitmore.

Brown thanked them for “always presenting Chester with grace and class.”