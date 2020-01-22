MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from a different animal rescue than the story below.

More than 100 animals were rescued Tuesday from a Montgomery County home.

Authorities called the conditions the animals were living in deplorable.

Chickens, roosters, rabbits, ducks, parakeets, potbelly pigs, cats and dogs were found living in rooms filled with dirt, feces and urine.

Some of the animals were in need of immediate care and were taken to the Houston SPCA's campus.

