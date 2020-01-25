GALVESTON, Texas — A monkey that went missing after a burglary in Galveston this week has been returned to her original owner.

The owner of Lilly, the Capuchin monkey, has been issued a citation for possession of an exotic animal, a Class C misdemeanor.

Galveston Police on Monday said Lilly escaped after a home burglary in the area of 19th Street and Sealy Avenue. On Tuesday, a Galveston man was arrested and accused in the burglary that led to Lilly’s escape.

