Ft. Bend County man helps find shelter for husky that got loose while neighbors were out of the country

The husky was roaming the streets of the Sienna neighborhood in Fort Bend County on the Fourth of July.

Example video title will go here for this video

A man in Fort Bend County says he was left not knowing where to turn after he took in a neighborhood dog that got loose.

The dog's owners are out of town and he can't get a hold of them.

Fort Bend County Animal Services said they're going to take the dog in, but are urging people t be responsible pet owners as many shelters are at or over capacity.

The husky was roaming the streets of the Sienna neighborhood on the Fourth of July.

Dawne Griffith said it's not the first time the dog has gotten loose, but it is the first time they've had to take him in.

"We're trying to find a solution. It's not our dog. The neighbor, the owners are gone. They're out of the country," he said.

He said the owners are unresponsive, asking to be left alone and leaving his family with the responsibility.

"Didn't look as though he'd been fed in a while, thirsty, his coat ungroomed," Griffith said.

So, he reached out to several animal shelters who turned him away for various reasons.

“I want to do the right thing and I, I can't knowingly put the dog back out there. What if it dies?" Griffith said.

Fort Bend County Animal Services Director Rene Vasquez said they can't keep up.

"If you really, really break it down, you know, I mean, it's it's about being a responsible pet owner," Vasquez said.

He encourages pet owners to have a plan for your furry friends when going on vacation.

"Someone can assume that these animals are not being taken care of, but they really are. It's pretty important. If not, here we are dealing with an animal cruelty case," Vasquez said.

He said a lot of people drop off strays but it's different when the animal belongs to someone. In this case, they'll take in the husky.

"The simple fact is we just want to care for the husky," Griffith said.