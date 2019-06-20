TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trappers caught a massive gator earlier this month that was wandering on Interstate 10.

WKMG reported a semi-truck hit the 12-foot, 463-pound gator. The gator survived.

Trappers removed the gator from I-10 near the Monroe Street exit. The Miami Herald reported the trapping caused temporary lane closures.

Vaughan Gators, LLC posted a picture of the gator on its Facebook page.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.