GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston man was arrested Tuesday and accused of the burglary that led to a monkey running loose in the streets, police said.

Unfortunately, there’s still no sign of the capuchin monkey named Lilly.

Percy Ray Epps, 37, is charged with burglary and is being held at the Galveston County Jail on $150,000 bond, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

Epps is accused of taking two Yeti coolers, a Duraflame fireplace, a shop vacuum, a handgun, two shotguns and an ice maker from the house, according to the complaint.

RELATED: Search continues for monkey that escaped from Galveston home during break-in

It’s not clear if Epps also took Lilly or if she escaped during the burglary.

The homeowner said Lilly is a "service animal" that belongs to her elderly mother.

“She’s older, she was struggling,” Leigh Kuchera told the Galveston County Daily News. “It’s her companion, it’s her friend.”

Galveston police ask anyone who might have seen the monkey to call police at 409-765-3702.

This story is a result of our partnership with the Galveston County Daily News.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM