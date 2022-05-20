Check out these purr-fectly adorable graduation photos of Houston SPCA kitties

These kittens are graduating from the SPCA's neonatal nursery into the foster program after receiving critical, lifesaving care.

HOUSTON — Time to "paws" for a little pomp and circumstance. It's graduation season and Houston's tiniest graduates are ready for the next chapter in their lives too.

The Houston SPCA is celebrating as their neonatal kitties graduate into their foster program.

The purr-fectly adorable graduates spent their first weeks of life snuggled in incubators in the SPCA's neonatal kitten nursery where they received critical, lifesaving care.

The four-week-old kittens are doing much better and are stable enough to move out of the incubators. They're even eating soft food on their own.

They'll spend the next few weeks growing stronger in foster care before they're ready for their fur-ever homes.

The adoption price for these kittens -- along with all cats, dogs and puppies -- includes microchipping, spaying or neutering and the first round of vaccinations.

The Houston SPCA is hosting a virtual graduation party because they need several items for the neonatal nursery, including pet bottle nipples, heating pads and kitten formula. A full list can be found on their Amazon Wish List.

Since the nursery opened in March, SPCA staff and volunteers have cared for nearly 200 fragile newborn kittens. They receive constant care and are hand-fed every two to three hours.

Last year, the Houston SPCA cared for nearly 500 newborn felines and puppies in the nursery.